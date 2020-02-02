JACQUELINE McDOWELL, 81, of Angola, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Born to the late Jack and Elvira (Mess -mann) Brewer, she will always be remembered as a grandmother that made everyone smile. She is survived by eight children, Stephen (Yvette) McDowell of Berne, Ind., Michele (John) Swygart of Angola, Ind., Shelley (Guy) Hendricks of Hernando, Miss., Lindy Saraceno of Angola, Ind., Scott McDowell of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jan McDowell of Sturgis, Mich., Jeffrey McDowell of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Paul (Suzanne) McDowell Jr. of Youngstown, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul McDowell Sr.; brother, LaVerne "Moe" Brewer; daughters, Cindy Mirkle and Shannon McDowell; grandson, James Hendricks; and granddaughter, Sondra McDowell. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Life Changing Church, 2201 N. Wayne St., Angola (IN 46703), with visitation to follow. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020