JACQUELINE (BROADLEY) MIRWALDT
JACQUELINE (BROADLEY) MIRWALDT, 82, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on May 18, 1938 in Winnipeg Manitoba, Canada, she was a daughter of the late John and Irene (Powell) Broadley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kuno Mirwaldt, whom she married on June 15, 1957, and was happily married to for 61 years before his passing. She considered herself a domestic engineer. She enjoyed soccer and hockey. She loved to cook and bake and was always making goodies to take to friends and family. She was always the life of the party and enjoyed hosting events at her home. She was a very generous and loving soul and considered everyone she met a friend. Survivors include her daughters, Katrina (Mark) Waltmire of Decatur, Ind., Pamela (Thomas) Fields of Auburn, Ind.; sons, Curtis (Sofia Rodriguez) Mirwaldt and Bradley (Valerie) Mirwaldt of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Kendra (Michael) Ludwig of Monroe, Ohio, Samantha (Austin) Harrison of For Wayne, Ind., and Chandler Fields of Indianapolis, Ind.; sister, Geraldine Haufschild of Winnipeg, MB Canada. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. EST Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Center Road, with calling one hour prior. To view the livestream visit the Hockemeyer & Miller Facebook page. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Aug. 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or Cancer Services of NE Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
