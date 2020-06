Or Copy this URL to Share

STULTZ, JACQUELINE R. (LeCLERQ): Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bronson Cemetery in Bronson, Mich. Local arrangements are being handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.



