JACQUELINE S. WELCH, 82, of Fort Wayne, Passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Born May 13, 1936, in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Ruth (Huffman) Hamilton. Jacqueline was formerly a manufacturing associate at Magnavox. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Welch, Phillip Welch, Rhonda Miles, Gayla Fett, and Kenda Wade; 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Jacqueline was also preceded in death by her husband, Duane Welch; and sisters, Mary Jo Kinslow and Janice Howard. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. The family requests memorial gifts be directed to the Allen County Cancer Society, the or the . D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2019