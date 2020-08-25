JACQUELYN ANN GRADY, 85, of Portland, passed away Sunday August 23, 2020, at IU Health Jay County Hospital. Surviving are two daughters, Marcia Lea (Brayton) Snow of Fort Wayne, and Peggy Lu Smiley of Portland; several grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. The family requests masks and social distancing be observed. Burial will be in the Green Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Pregnancy Care Center in Portland. Online condolences at www.bairdfreeman.com