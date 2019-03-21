JACQUELYN L. "JACKIE" HARMON

JACQUELYN "JACKIE" L. HARMON, 74, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born May 8, 1944, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Robert L. and Betty A. French. Jackie was a loving mother and grandmother and loved to play bingo and loved her little Pumpkin. Surviving are her children, Deborah Harmon and Daniel Harmon; and three grandchildren, Jaren, Carson and Story; and sister, Vickie (Ron) Caccamo. Jackie was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul on Feb. 16, 2018. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing from 2 until 3 p.m. Pastor Bob Arenobine officiating. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019
