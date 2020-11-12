JACQUELYN "JACKIE" L. SHAFFER, 93, of Bluffton, formerly of Craigville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton. Born Sept. 30, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Robert B. and Ruthe E. (Hensch) Robinson. She graduated from South Side High School in 1945. Jackie married Richard "Dick" W. Shaffer on June 19, 1948; he preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 2015. Jackie was a homemaker and raised her children. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing Bridge with family and friends. Jackie is survived by her two children, Kim Green of Ossian and John (Penny) Shaffer of LaPorte; five grandchildren, Tod (Laura) Green of Fort Wayne, Chris (Curt) Heffelmire of Fort Wayne, Kedric (Cheryl) Green of San Antonio, Texas, Carolyn (Adam) Shlensky of Los Angeles, Calif., and Bryce Shaffer of Lafayette; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; and brother, Thomas B. Robinson. A private celebration of Jackie's life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with Pastor T.J. Lynch officiating. A public Zoom meeting updated within 24 hours of the service will be on the funeral home website. The safety of the family and all visitors is of the utmost priority. For everyone's safety, social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required for visitation and for Jackie's service. Everyones cooperation and patience is appreciated. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian. Memorials may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Building Fund or donor's choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Shaffer family at www.thomarich.com