JACQUELYN MARIE PAULEY, 67, of Grabill, Ind., passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Virginia Doxsee. Jacquelyn worked 10 years in admissions at St. Joesph Hospital, she previously worked for Graber & Graber Concrete and Standard Federal Bank. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of gardening, sewing, shopping and most of all, her unconditional love for family and the ability to make them laugh. Jacquelyn is survived by her daughters, Natasha (Kristopher) Furnish of Fort Wayne, Nicole (Tommy) Pauley Angle of Columbia City, Ind., Elyssa Busche of Fort Wayne, and Amity Pauley of South Bend, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn and Cynthia; and two brothers, John and Timothy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.