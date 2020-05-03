JACQUELYN MARIE PAULEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JACQUELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACQUELYN MARIE PAULEY, 67, of Grabill, Ind., passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Virginia Doxsee. Jacquelyn worked 10 years in admissions at St. Joesph Hospital, she previously worked for Graber & Graber Concrete and Standard Federal Bank. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of gardening, sewing, shopping and most of all, her unconditional love for family and the ability to make them laugh. Jacquelyn is survived by her daughters, Natasha (Kristopher) Furnish of Fort Wayne, Nicole (Tommy) Pauley Angle of Columbia City, Ind., Elyssa Busche of Fort Wayne, and Amity Pauley of South Bend, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn and Cynthia; and two brothers, John and Timothy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved