JACQUELYN ROSSELOT "JACKIE" MOWAT
JACQUELYN "JACKIE" ROSSELOT MOWAT, 93, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Born in Columbia City, Ind., on Aug. 24, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Augusta and Laura Kelly. Jackie worked at Gerson International for 42 years as an executive secretary. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time and making memories with her family. Surviving are her husband of 14 years, John "Jack" Mowat; children, Michael J. (Cherie) Rosselot, Patrick W. (Debra) Rosselot, Janet L. Wittekind, and Pete (Darcy) Rosselot; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James W. Rosselot Sr.; and son, James W. Rosselot Jr. A limited funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec., 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. The service may be viewed via livestream by visiting www.facebookcom/domccombmaplewood. The maximum capacity for visitation and funeral services will be 25 people. Burial will take place in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
