JACQULIN GENE EISERLE, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Parkview Memorial Health, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 13, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter to Eugene and Elsie (Arrants) Vance. On Nov. 14, 1964, she married Paul Eiserle; he preceded her in death on June 5, 2017. Jackie was a homemaker and more importantly mother to her two children. She was a member of First Christian Church of Paulding, Ohio. She is also survived by a son, Bruce (Sue) Eiserle of Bluffton, Ohio; daughter, Shelly Balzer of Santa Clause, Ind.; two grandchildren, Ashtin (Aaron) Borden of Ferdinand, Ind. and Benjamin (Melanie Walsh) of Charlotte, N.C.; one great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Cheryl (Ron) King of Fort Wayne; brother, Michael (Bev) Vance of Wisconsin; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life is 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, where the family will receive visitors from 2 p.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at a later date in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to First Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to

