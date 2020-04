JACQULYN K. DONAT, 76, of Grabill, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Cedars of Leo. Born on July 23, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Iona Graber. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Lawrence) Carter, Teresa Schmidt, Tina (Dave) Crosby, Jeremy, (Misty) Donat, and Jessica Donat; 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald R. Donat, in 2018. Private family services are being held, and a Celebration of Jacqulyn's Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to donor's choice. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com