JACQULYN K. DONAT (1943 - 2020)
Obituary
JACQULYN K. DONAT, 76, of Grabill, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Cedars of Leo. Born on July 23, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Iona Graber. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Lawrence) Carter, Teresa Schmidt, Tina (Dave) Crosby, Jeremy, (Misty) Donat, and Jessica Donat; 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald R. Donat, in 2018. Private family services are being held, and a Celebration of Jacqulyn's Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to donor's choice. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020
