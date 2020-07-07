JADE KATHLEEN BREAULT, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital, Effing ham, Ill. Born in Pueblo, Colo., she was the daughter of James Sherback and Cathy (Thomas) Haines-Hemsoth, who survive. She worked as a Dialysis Technician for Davita Summit Dialysis. She loved to dance, travel, go to casinos, and visit the mountains. She was known for her contagious laugh that filled the room and being the first to help someone in need. She is also survived by her son, Zachary Breault of New Haven; grandmother, Edith Guttmacher of Fort Wayne; uncle, Douglas (Anne) Haines of Rome City; and partner, Wes Sides of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Cynthia Haines. Family to receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven. Masks required. Contributions may be made to her donation page by following this link www.facebook.com/donate/
619985635298585/ For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com