JAESHA MARIE WRIGHT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAESHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAESHA MARIE WRIGHT, 25, was called to rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Jason and Tashia Wright. Surviving are her parents, Jason (Melitta) Wright and Tashia Wright; sister, Jamia Wright; and a host of other relatives. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1020 E. Lewis St. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.ellisfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved