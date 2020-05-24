JAESHA MARIE WRIGHT, 25, was called to rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Jason and Tashia Wright. Surviving are her parents, Jason (Melitta) Wright and Tashia Wright; sister, Jamia Wright; and a host of other relatives. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1020 E. Lewis St. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.ellisfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.