JAKE WAGLER, 76, of Grabill, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home. Born April 23, 1943, in Grabill, Ind., he was a son of the late Harvey and Emma Wagler. He is survived by his wife, Martha Wagler of Grabill; children, Mary Lengacher at home and Irene (Ernie) Miller of New Haven; grandchildren, Laura Ann Lengacher, Michelle Rose (Leon Lengacher), Marlene (Enos Lengacher), Renae, Dennis, Darrin, Amanda, and Anita Lengacher; brother, Henry (Barbara) Wagler; and sisters, Rosa (Joe) Graber, Mary (Tom) Graber and Lizzie (Rueben) Graber. Jake was also preceded in death by his brother, Victor Wagler; son-in-law, Simon Lengacher; brother-in-law, Joe Graber; and an infant daughter, Margie. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Wagler home, 15722 Rupert Road. Grabill, Ind., with Bishop Joseph Schwartz officiating. Visitation began on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the family home and will continue until the time of the service. Pallbearers, Jonas Wagler, Mervin Graber, David Wagler, Marvin Graber, Sam Graber, and Soloman Schwartz. Burial in Amish Spencerville Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1329 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020