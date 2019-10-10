JAMES A. "JIM" ARNETT

Obituary
JAMES "JIM" A. ARNETT, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Royal and Geraldine Arnett. He was drafted in the Army. Jim retired from GTE and was a member of the Northside Missionary Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Brenda; daughters, Kelly (Kevin) Greubel and Kristi VanWagner; siblings, Donald, Steven, Judy Letz, Jan Gerardot, Ruth Ann Bengs, Donna Chapin, Kathleen Boroff and Rita Filler; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody; and two brothers, David and Richard. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Northside Missionary Church, 736 Lillian Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019
