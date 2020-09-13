1/1
JAMES A. "BUFF" BUFFENBARGER
JAMES A. "BUFF" BUFFENBARGER, 65, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2020. Born March 18, 1955 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jim was the son of the late Donald and Delores Buffenbarger. Jim retired in 2014 from a 40 year career as theatre manager with Regal Entertainment Group. Beginning at the age of 16 as an usher at Southtown Cinemas, Jim quickly progressed through the ranks to management. Following a promotion, Jim became the manager at Glenbrook Cinemas, where he was to meet a cashier that would eventually become his wife. Jim thoroughly enjoyed his part in bringing Coldwater Crossing Cinemas to Fort Wayne. The week-long Grand Opening festivities were a memory he cherished throughout his career. As the General Manager, Jim played an integral role in bringing a modern theatre experience to Fort Wayne with the 2004 redevelopment of Coldwater Crossing Stadium 14. Aside from movies, Jim most enjoyed time spent with his kids and their friends as a basketball and soccer coach, and a band dad with the Carroll Charger Pride. Jim was a passionate fan of IU basketball, Colts football, and Fort Wayne Komets Hockey. Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Diane Buffenbarger; son, Cole (Kristyn) Buffenbarger; daughter, Mallory (Ben) Fries; daughter, Tobe (Josh) Buffenbarger-Hall; grandchildren, Isaac, Rone, Shiloh, Nick, Alex, Arthur, Quentin; brother, Mike (Joyce) Buffenbarger; and sister, Patricia (Joe) Bowser. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley (1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), and Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred Memorials to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo or to the family for a memorial plaque to be made in Jim's honor at the zoo.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 13, 2020.
