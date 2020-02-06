JAMES A. JOHNSON, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Summit City Nursing & Rehab, Fort Wayne. Surviving are his friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Monday, Feb, 10, 2020. at Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2020