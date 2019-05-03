JAMES A. MEYERS II, 38, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at home. Born April 5, 1981, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of James and Monica Meyers, who survive. James was an EMT for TRAA. James is also survived by his sister, Rachael C. Meyers of Fort Wayne; niece, Ruby C. Hahn; grandparents, Lynn and Carole Meyers of Fort Wayne; and grandfather, Frank Avila of Fort Wayne. James was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Avila. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Supporting Heroes. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2019