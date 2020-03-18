Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES A. REINOEHL. View Sign Service Information Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-572-1000 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES A. REINOEHL, 72, of Corunna, Ind., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born March 27, 1947, in Auburn, he was a son of Hubert and Virginia (Harness) Reinoehl. He was a 1965 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler. After high school Jim went through the General Electric apprentice program. He also went on to attend IPFW and Tri-State University both in Fort Wayne. Jim married Tonya Miller on June 10, 1967 in Garrett. He worked as an engineer for General Electric and later Regal Beloit in Fort Wayne for 43 years, retiring in 2008. Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing and woodworking. He was a master gardener and he was also a bee keeper. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He and Tonya also loved to travel and they got to do so all over the world. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Tonya Reinoehl of Corunna; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Lyn Reinoehl of Auburn and Matthew and Shaw Reinoehl of Fort Wayne; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Leann Reinoehl of Carmel, Ind.; sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Carlyle Holman of St. Joe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Ramona Michael of Corunna; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Sally Miller. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Condolences may be sent to the family at

JAMES A. REINOEHL, 72, of Corunna, Ind., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born March 27, 1947, in Auburn, he was a son of Hubert and Virginia (Harness) Reinoehl. He was a 1965 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler. After high school Jim went through the General Electric apprentice program. He also went on to attend IPFW and Tri-State University both in Fort Wayne. Jim married Tonya Miller on June 10, 1967 in Garrett. He worked as an engineer for General Electric and later Regal Beloit in Fort Wayne for 43 years, retiring in 2008. Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing and woodworking. He was a master gardener and he was also a bee keeper. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He and Tonya also loved to travel and they got to do so all over the world. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Tonya Reinoehl of Corunna; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Lyn Reinoehl of Auburn and Matthew and Shaw Reinoehl of Fort Wayne; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Leann Reinoehl of Carmel, Ind.; sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Carlyle Holman of St. Joe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Ramona Michael of Corunna; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Sally Miller. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to the , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller & Clark Funeral Homes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.