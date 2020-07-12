1/
JAMES A. RODEWALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES A. RODEWALD, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Oscar and Bertha (Vogelgesang) Rodewald. James retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Company as a Financial Systems Consultant. He was the husband of Roberta (Coen) Rodewald who passed away on May 30, 2020. He was survived by a son, John (Susie) Rodewald; daughters, Julie Constant of Churubusco, Ind., Jodi (Cleveland) Inge of Ossian, Ind., and Jamie (Greg) Robbins of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Michael Williams, Nancy (Randy) Matthias and John (Cindy) Williams; nine grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren, and seven step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Robert Rodewald. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Preferred memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved