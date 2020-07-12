JAMES A. RODEWALD, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Oscar and Bertha (Vogelgesang) Rodewald. James retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Company as a Financial Systems Consultant. He was the husband of Roberta (Coen) Rodewald who passed away on May 30, 2020. He was survived by a son, John (Susie) Rodewald; daughters, Julie Constant of Churubusco, Ind., Jodi (Cleveland) Inge of Ossian, Ind., and Jamie (Greg) Robbins of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Michael Williams, Nancy (Randy) Matthias and John (Cindy) Williams; nine grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren, and seven step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Robert Rodewald. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Preferred memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com