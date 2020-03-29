JAMES A. "JIMMIE" SCHINDLER, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born Aug. 22, 1934, in Geneva, Ind., Jimmie was the son of the late Louis and Rose Schindler. He graduated from John Carroll University - Class of 1956 and served his country in the U.S. Army. Jimmie was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was the owner of Jimmie's Pizza Inns and Bandidos. Jimmie is survived by his loving wife, Fry Freistroffer Schindler of Fort Wayne; daughters, Dawn (Eric) Jones of Auburn, Ind., Jamie (Ben) Shull, Jennifer (CJ) Steigmeyer, Heidi (Andy) Barker, and Rachel (Derek Andes) Schindler, all of Fort Wayne; sons, John (Joann) Schindler and James (Katie) Schindler II, both of Fort Wayne; 20 grandchildren, and six great - grandchildren. Jimmie was preceded in death by his eight siblings. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church at a later date. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, Bryant, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Luers High School or St. Peter Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020