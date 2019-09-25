JAMES A. SCOTT (1934 - 2019)
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN
46725
(260)-244-5122
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
JAMES A. SCOTT, 85, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m., at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of James may be made to Impact Center or donor's choice. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
