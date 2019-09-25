JAMES A. SCOTT, 85, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m., at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of James may be made to Impact Center or donor's choice. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019