JAMES (JIM) A. SLATER, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, in the early morning. He will now enjoy a peaceful blessed reunion with so many of his family and friends in Heaven. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on March 18, 1942, he was a son of the late Antoinette and Berdell Slater. He married Patricia L. Slater on Feb. 7, 1959, who became the love of his life. They thoroughly enjoyed over 61 years together raising a strong family starting with their three children and now totaling over 40 descendants who he was incredibly proud and deeply involved with. Theirs was a marriage full of true love, mutual support and respect. They were faithful members and supporters of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and dedicated usher. They enjoyed vacationing and traveling (visiting the Holy Land, cruises with family, visiting Europe along with many trips around the U.S.). He had immensely proud and fond memories of their many vacations to Cancun, often hosting their family and friends. He enjoyed a very full life. In addition to his family and traveling he really enjoyed golf and played enough rounds that would make many golfers envious. He was a diverse spectator fan enjoying many sports from the standard traditional sports (football, baseball and basketball) as well as hockey (especially NHL playoffs), girls college softball, Little League World Series, soccer to name a few (some to his wife's dismay). He was an avid reader and "for as long as any of us remember" he always had a book he was reading. He retired from General Electric in 1997 after 38 years and worked an additional 10 years at Fort Wayne Metals before enjoying full retirement the last 13 years. He was an active volunteer with Special Olympics
golf program (earning Volunteer of the Year in 2019). He was a proud donor with the American Red Cross donating over 300 units of Pheresis and several gallons of whole blood. Most importantly and one of his proudest accomplishments in life was his success and commitment to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). He was an active member since 2009 being a member, supporter, sponsor, mentor and friend to many individuals. He attended meetings almost daily and looked forward to the support and friendship he had with so many of these groups and individuals. He is survived by his three children, Jeff (Carole) Slater, Tim (Mary Ann) Slater, and Natalie (Gary) Jackson. "He was a dedicated loving father teaching all three of us an incredible work ethic, the value of love and trust and importance of DOING THE RIGHT thing, living and leading by example. He will always be remembered as a father we could trust and count on in good times or bad." He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Justin (Traci) Slater, Sam (Lauren) Slater, Jessica (Jason) McCarel, Zachery (Michelle Monnier) Slater, Jacob Slater, Elizabeth (Jacob) Scare, Marissa Jackson, Taylor (Amber) Slater, Casey Jackson, Spencer Jackson and Avery Jackson. He was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren. He was a sincerely loving grandfather who was very active in their lives as a sitter, bus driver, fan and perfect grandfather/great-grandfather. All reside in Fort Wayne and enjoyed having Grandpa so close and active in their lives. They were the love of his life and he was an avid supporter to all these young adults and children, attending as many of their games, meets and performances as his schedule would allow, totaling well over thousands of events over the years. "You could always count on Grandpa for his support (and his welcome and unwelcomed advice at times)". He is also survived by siblings, Nancy Bordner, John (Dorothy) Slater, Joe Slater and Mary (Mike) Pranger. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, two brothers and their wives, Dewald (Lucille) and Denver (Annie); and sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Pauline Slater; and brother-in-law, Earl Bordner. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred Memorial donations are requested to either Fort Wayne Chapter of Special Olympics
or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com