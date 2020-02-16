JAMES A. VOLMERDING, 86, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Carl and Thelma Volmer -ding. James worked 40 years for Pure Sealed where he drove a wholesale milk route delivering to Roger's Markets. After retirement he volunteered for Homebound Meals. Jim never knew a stranger and was never at a loss for words. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Volmerding of Fort Wayne; and his sister, Alice Gillen of New Richmond, Wis. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Homebound Meals. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020