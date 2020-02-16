JAMES A. VOLMERDING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES A. VOLMERDING.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

JAMES A. VOLMERDING, 86, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Carl and Thelma Volmer -ding. James worked 40 years for Pure Sealed where he drove a wholesale milk route delivering to Roger's Markets. After retirement he volunteered for Homebound Meals. Jim never knew a stranger and was never at a loss for words. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Volmerding of Fort Wayne; and his sister, Alice Gillen of New Richmond, Wis. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Homebound Meals. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.