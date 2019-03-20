Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES A. WEBER. View Sign

JAMES A. WEBER, 93, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born Aug. 23, 1925, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late J. Stephen and Hilda Weber. James was a graduate of Indiana Tech obtaining a Bachelor's degree. He was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and used to sing in the choir at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After his retirement from Deister Concentrator, James worked at Wells Street Hardware and Do It Best on Dupont Road. In his spare time James enjoyed doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. He also followed his favorite sports teams; the Cubs and IU basketball, Notre Dame football and the Chicago Bears. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Rita (Lengerich) Weber; children, Martin Weber, Thomas (Janice) Weber, Michael (Carolyn) Weber, Kathleen (Matt) Kelley, and David (Sarah) Weber; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way. James was preceded in death by two brothers, and a sister. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells. St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Burial will take place in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. To leave online condolences, please visit



