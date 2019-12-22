Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ARTHUR STAMM. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church 1203 E 7th Street Auburn , IN View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church 1203 E 7th Street Auburn , IN View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Bridgewater Golf Club Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES ARTHUR STAMM, 75, of Auburn, was called home by his Lord God on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, while visiting New Orleans, La. Born on Feb. 27, 1944 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles H. and Mary J (Surface) Stamm. Jim was an active member of First United Methodist Church, in Auburn, Ind. He was an avid fisherman, and loved to ride motorcycles. He belonged to Rolling Thunder KY1; American Legion Post 0202; a lifetime member of AMVETS, and Past Commodore of the Kentucky Lake Sailing Club. He graduated from North Side High School in 1962, and attended Indiana University until he joined the US. Marine Corps in 1964. Jim was a combat forward observer while serving in Vietnam. After completing his deployment, Jim returned to Fort Wayne, and became a part of North American Van Lines. In 1985 he accepted a position with Ryder Freight Systems in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jim and his family returned to Indiana in 1987, residing in Evansville, where he was an employee of Atlas Van Lines Group. He retired from Atlas in 2009 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas World Group. He is survived by his wife, Nichola (Hitzeman) Stamm; his four children, Holly Hall, and Mark Stamm of Evansville, Michelle Stamm of Dallas, Texas, and Tricia Wright of Auburn. He and Nicki were blessed with five grandchildren, Ian and Max Stamm of Evansville, Jessica Stamm and Samantha Hall of Evansville, and Colin Wright of Auburn; one great-grandson, Jax Devine of Dallas, Texas; and brother, Lee J Stamm, of Kennewick, Wash. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Stamm, and Rosanna Showalter. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn (IN 46706), with calling one hour prior. A celebration of Jim's Life will be held at Bridgewater Golf Club, immediately following. Memorial donations may be given to Rolling Thunder, or the s Project, or to the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit



