JAMES "JIM" BAUGHER

Obituary
JAMES "JIM" BAUGHER, 63, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, surrounded by family. Jim was known for his humor, love of God and family, and his love for the Chicago Bears. Surviving are his children, Tabatha (Todd) Ervin, Jason (Amy) Baugher, and Bryce Baugher; as well as two sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with family calling at 11 a.m. and public calling beginning at noon prior to the service. Donations can be made to the family. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019
