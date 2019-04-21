JAMES BENNETT COMPTON, 92, of Fort Wayne, went to heaven on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Pikeville, Ky., one of nine children of John and Stella Compton. Known as "Bennie", he work-ed for Bartlett Tree Experts for over 50 years. He passed tree climbing/ cutting skills on to many making their living in the field. He loved watching and playing sports, hunting and fishing, loved country music, was a very good pool player, taught his daughters to play ball and fish. He passed on his love of horses and animals bringing home orphaned babies from trees to be bottle-fed. He spent his holidays on family picnics in the park, eating bologna sandwiches and playing baseball. "He was a hardworking, satisfied man who loved his family and put everyone's needs before his own". Surviving is the love of his life for 71+ years, Bertha Mae; three daughters, Anita Given of Oak Hill, W. Va., Bertha Watson of Cambridge, Ohio, and Rona Morris of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Akers Franklin, Va. A private celebration of his life will be held by the family. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019