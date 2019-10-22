JAMES BERNARD GAST, 81, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Paul B. and Mary Jayne (Wasses) Gast. He married Sandra "Sam" Sands on Dec. 28, 1968; she survives. James was president and owned, with his brother, Wayne Concept Manufacturing for many years. He was also vice president of The Janitor Supply Company. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Ind. James was an avid IU sports fan and enjoyed woodworking. Also surviving are his brother, Kenneth D. (Ellen) Gast; mother-in-law, Leoda Sands; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Burial in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Ind., or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 22, 2019