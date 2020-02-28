JAMES BICKERSTAFF, 83, of Fort Wayne and Little Rock, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Visitation also from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the church. Burial is 2 p.m. ----day, Feb. __, 2020, at Marion National Cemetery, with Navy Honors. Memorial donations may be made to Gideon's International or Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care www.northernindianafuneralcare.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2020