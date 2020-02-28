JAMES BICKERSTAFF

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES BICKERSTAFF.
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:30 PM
Grace Point Church of the Nazarene
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Grace Point Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Grace Point Church of the Nazarene
8611 Mayhew Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JAMES BICKERSTAFF, 83, of Fort Wayne and Little Rock, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Visitation also from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the church. Burial is 2 p.m. ----day, Feb. __, 2020, at Marion National Cemetery, with Navy Honors. Memorial donations may be made to Gideon's International or Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care www.northernindianafuneralcare.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.