JAMES BRIAN MALONE, 51, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born Sept. 30, 1967, the son of William Bruce Malone and Lanila Rae (Core) Barker. He was employed at Millers Merry Manor as a maintenance supervisor, where he made many friends. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his favorite little girl "Braylee". He also adored his bearded dragon "Cleo". He had a great sense of humor and had an ability to make people laugh. He loved Halloween and had a fascination for skeletons and all things creepy. Surviving are his sister, Bethany (Malone) Meyers, and nephew, Mitchell Meyers, both of Fort Wayne; companion, Jennifer Eckert of Fort Wayne and her children, Jordan, Sydney, and Aiden; stepfather, David Barker; and stepmother, Cynthia Griffin Malone, both of Fort Wayne; several stepsiblings; aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved dog "Choppers". Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Memorials to the Allen County SPCA.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 20, 2019