JAMES C. BERG, 93, of Big Lake, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, 8:30 p.m., at Peabody Retirement Center. He graduated from Yorktown High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Indiana Tech. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Jim worked for the Department of Transportation, including 27 years of service for INDOT. Survivors include his daughter, Karen Berg; stepdaughter, Cheryl (Scott) States; stepson, Kim (Diana) Hare; eight grandchildren; 26 great- grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Donna Berg. He was preceded in death by his wife, DeVona Berg; brother, William "Bill" Berg; infant children, Charles, Mark and Nanette; sisters, Bets Richardson and Linda Berg-Gerdon; and stepdaughter, Shelly Cramer. A private funeral for his immediate family will take place. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. To sign his "Tributes" page in place of signing a guestbook or to leave his family online condolences, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2020