JAMES C. FISHER (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
JAMES C. FISHER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Born on Oct. 22, 1931 in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Carl and Goldie (Sprain) Fisher. On Feb. 25, 1951 he married Phyllis J. Morrison, who preceded him in death. James attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene. He owned and operated Fisher Electric Motor Services along with his brother, Jack T. Fisher, who preceded him in death. James is survived by his children, Carla Gomes and Don (Lisa) Fisher; grandchildren, Colinda (David) Bauer, Jacob, James and Colissa Fisher, and Elizabeth, Erica and John D. Gomes; and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Colinda Picone. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4150 Stellhorn Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019
Funeral Home Details