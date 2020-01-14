JAMES "JIM" C. LONG JR., 84, passed Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at home. Jim was a retired pharmaceutical sales rep for Ayerst-Wyeth Pfizer and he had also worked for many years at Keltch Pharmacy. James traveled to Guatemala several times on medical mission trips. He was a Pal football coach for the Lions and had also refereed football, volleyball and basketball in and round the Fort Wayne area. He is survived by children, Pamela (Everette) Hornbarger, Tamela Conti, Gregory Long, and Teresa (Carter) Wireman; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Kelly), Jacob (Kristin) and Joel (Kristen) Hornbarger, Austen Bledsoe, Danica (Shane) Dunwiddle, Gabrielle, and Gregory Long II; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta "Hank" Long. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to IU Health c/o Dr. Dennis Uhrhammer. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020