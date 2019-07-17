JAMES CHARLES BROWN, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Gilbert and Hermione Brown. He graduated from Central High School, and worked at a downtown newstand for many years. He was a talented musician and artist. Surviving are his brothers, Ted (Pamela) Brown and Donald Brown; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Susan Brown. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Richard Brown. Celebration of Life is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 5711 St. Henry Ln.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019