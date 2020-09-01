JAMES CHARLES MALLERS, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home. Born in Bluffton, Ind., on March 30, 1936, he was a son of the late Charles G. and Edna Mallers. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1954, earned his Bachelor's from Butler University in 1958 and completed his Master's in Education from Indiana University in 1962. James was an Assistant Superintendent and Guidance Counselor with Northwest Allen County Schools for 33 years, retiring in 1997. He also was a Teacher and Coach in Shelbyville, Reelsville and Pennville, Ind. James was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Phi Delta Theta, Indiana State Teacher's Retired Association, and Elks Lodge 796. He was a former volunteer at Turnstone Center and for Homebound Meals. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Butler and Ball State University basketball. James is survived by his children, Jennifer (Lowell) Lindstrom of Glen Ellyn, Ill., William C. (Gretchen) Mallers of Fort Wayne and Douglas J. (Tricia) Mallers of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Will, Andrew and Carter Lindstrom, Audrey and Kyle Mallers, Jim and Mark Mallers; and a sister Martha J. Pautsch of Tallahassee, Fla. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Mallers, sister Mary K. Reilly; and brothers, Robert Mallers and William C. Mallers. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Social distancing will be observed. A private memorial service and burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, M.S. Society, or Turnstone Center. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com