JAMES CHARLES THOMPSON, 33, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, James was the son of Ralph and Kimberly Thompson. James graduated from Northrop High School. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching the San Francisco 49ers. Surviving also are his grandparents, Kenneth and Virginia Koenig, and James D. Thompson; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Scott and Sandra Thompson. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 19, 2019
