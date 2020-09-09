JAMES CLARENCE GRAHAM JR., 75, of Battle Creek, Mich., died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Born Aug. 1, 1945, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Doctor James and Marjorie Graham Sr. He was a graduate of Hillsdale College, receiving a Bachelor Degree in Psychology. He was baptized as an infant at Turner Chapel AME Church, and was an active member until moving to Madison, Wis., where he joined Saint Paul AME Church and served as a Steward. He later moved to Birmingham, Ala., united with Saint John AME Church, where he served as a Trustee. In 1993, he moved to Battle Creek, and joined Mount Zion AME Church where he served in many capacities. He was the President and CEO of the Birmingham Urban League, before moving to Battle Creek, in 1993, where he also served as President and CEO of the Urban League affiliate. He was involved in many community events and activities. He loved sports, and could be found at every basketball game where his children and grandchildren were a part of the team. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Cecelia Files of Battle Creek; daughters, Marjorie Graham (Marquez Williams) and Audrey M. Graham, both of Battle Creek, Doctor Angela (Fionn) Graham Williams of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Joy (Cedric) Graham Kirkland of Birmingham, Ala.; brother, Lawrence Graham of Fort Wayne; sister, Joyce (Limuel) Graham Coats of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, James (Troy) Graham III, in 2004. Service is 11 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal, Fort Wayne, with a public viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC, Battle Creek.



