Cecilia, Joyce and family, Please know that you are all in my prayers. While James a goodhearted man will certainly be missed, I pray that your faith in God and your good memories of him will provide you comfort.
Yvonne Smith-Criglar
Friend
September 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to learn about James passing. I worked with him both at Child Protective Services and Wayne Township. May he rest in peace.
Karen Walker
Coworker
September 9, 2020
We did not know Mr. Graham but we know Angela and Fionn from church. We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Glenn and Mary Charles
Friend
September 9, 2020
I've known James for many years and I can say without reservations that he was a good person and neighbor along with his family. I extend my deep sympathy and condolences to the family and loved ones with prayers for their comfort in these trying times. I'm sure the Lord will bless him with a peaceful rest as he's done well in his years, God bless.
Acie Chapman, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Neighbor
September 9, 2020
To Cecelia, Dr. Angela, and the entire Graham Family My deepest sympathy to each of you. I pray God's Blessings and comfort as you go through this time of morning the loss of someone so dear and so great. Much love and prayers to you all, Dorothy Millines
Dorothy Millines
September 9, 2020
As neighbors and friends of James, we looked forward to his walks over to chat politics and solve the problems of the world. He will be missed in the neighborhood and we will share in the grief of his passing. To his family, hold on to all the memories and love he showed. You were his world.
Gloria and Mike Pasche
Friend
September 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Min Lorenzo & Ruth Caldwell
Friend
September 8, 2020
My heart goes out to my sister, Cecelia, and the entire Graham Family. Praying that God will comfort you with His love and give you peace. Love you all!
Stephanie Files
September 8, 2020
He was a great mentor to all of us and his passing will never take away the legacy he left with us. May his soul Rest In Peace in God’s kingdom.
Dwayne “Pete” Irvin
September 8, 2020
Mr. Graham was an amazing man and a dedicated husband and father. He was one of the kindest men I have ever met who always had words of encouragement for everyone he spoke to. I loved his stories, and his passion for his family. I didn't see him often, but would run into him every once in a while at a store or at a game. He always had a smile for you. He will truly be missed.
Nneka Daniels
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.