Mr. Graham was an amazing man and a dedicated husband and father. He was one of the kindest men I have ever met who always had words of encouragement for everyone he spoke to. I loved his stories, and his passion for his family. I didn't see him often, but would run into him every once in a while at a store or at a game. He always had a smile for you. He will truly be missed.

Nneka Daniels

Friend