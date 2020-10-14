JAMES "JIM" CUSTODIO, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Born in Dorchester, Mass., he was the son of the late Manuel Custodio and Rose (Cornwall) Custodio. He is survived by the love of his life Bette-Anne, whom he married on Aug. 12, 1972. James was a veteran of the Vietnam War in October of 1968 to October of 1969, earning the rank of SP5. As a member of the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, he served as a military policeman, dog handler and correctional specialist. Jim worked at General Electric Company for 38 years. He enjoyed watching and playing golf and following the Boston Red Sox. He is also survived by their three children, Nicole (Nathan) Oyler, Brian (Sabra) Custodio and Kevin (Megan) Custodio. He was blessed with five grandsons, Adrian (12), Landon (9), Jackson (7), Remy (6), and Rowen (4). Also surviving are his brothers, Kenneth Custodio and Warren Custodio. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Eleos Hospice Care, 4601 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.