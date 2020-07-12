1/1
JAMES D. NELSON, 85, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Nathan C. and Katha ryne (Dixon) Nelson. James retired as a teacher from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 1991 after teaching for six years, and at North Adams Community Schools for 27 years. He was a U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Marilyn Nelson of Decatur; sons, Ron (Cindy) Nelson of Fort Wayne, Craig of New Haven, Camaron of Decatur; grandsons, Justin Michael, Joshua Nelson and Jacob Nelson. Masonic Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Burial with military honors in Covington Memorial Gardens. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 12, 2020.
