JAMES (JIM) D. YODER, 90, of Berne, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn J. (Kennel) on June 10, 1950 in Berne, Ind. Survivors include his wife Marilyn J. Yoder of Berne, Ind.; a son, Dr. Thomas R. (Vicki) Yoder of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two daughters, Rebekah A. (Dr. Terry) Malone of Lexington, Ky., Sarah J. Dinkel of Fort Wayne, Ind.; two brothers, Dr. David Yoder of Chapel Hill, N.C., Terry Yoder of Goshen, Ind.; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a private family service on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchofer Chapel, Berne. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials to Trinity English Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020