JAMES DALE LYTAL, 79, passed Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Dale and Hilda Lytal. He retired from Harvester as a mechanical engineer and was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He is survived by children, Ed Lytal and Susie (Rick) Stansberry; grandchildren, Kristin, Erin, James and Andrew. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Ann Lytal; and only sister, Arlene Strasen. Memorial Service is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., with calling two hours prior. He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials should be directed to the church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019