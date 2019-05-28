Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES DANIEL "JD" PULVER. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES DANIEL "JD" PULVER, 48, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home. Born May 31, 1970 in Fort Wayne, he was the only son of William and Ruth (Bledsoe) Pulver, who survive. He graduated from Woodlan High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in the Arts from IPFW. He was previously employed at SDI and most recently owned Sterling Services. JD was a lifelong fan of the Purdue Boilermakers, Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis Colts. JD loved the outdoors. He enjoyed beekeeping and outdoor sports. He loved to golf, cycle, run, swim, hike, mountain climb and rappel. He competed in triathlons and completed a full Iron Man competition. "JD was the kindest man who would always help others. He will be remembered for his competitive spirit, love of the arts, comedy and music, his unique story-telling, his bad dad jokes, and his enormous heart." JD's three children were his biggest joy in life. JD is also survived by his son, William Joseph "Joey" Bloomfield of New Haven; daughter, Madalyn "Tater" Pulver; son, Carson "Clutch" Pulver, both of Fort Wayne; significant other, Laura (Bower) King of Fort Wayne; her children and JD's bonus kids, Madisen (Mikel Robbins) King and Cameron King, both of Fort Wayne; ex-wife, Stacey (Bixler) Pulver of Fort Wayne; his best bud Brownie (aka chien marron); along with many aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends of Bill W. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Thelma Bledsoe, and Lester and Dulla Pulver. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Robinson Chapel, 12707 Tonkel Rd., Fort Wayne, with viewing one hour prior at the church and a gathering afterward. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the children's school fund or STOP Suicide of Northeast Indiana. Condolences may be left online at



