Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

DARLAND, JAMES "JIM" DAVID: A Celebration of Life is 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Heartland Church, 1029 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store