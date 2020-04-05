JAMES DAVID FIELDS, 79, joyfully met his Jesus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born and raised in Muncie, Ind., he worked for GM Transmission for 32 years. He then retired to Florida for 17 years before moving to Fort Wayne to be closer to his family. He left behind his wife of 58 years, Nancy; three children, Jama (Brian) Federspiel, Mechelle (Michael) Hansard and James Fields Jr.; his younger sister, Cynda (Richard) Bilbrey; along with nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all. No services or calling. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020