JAMES "JIM" DAVID PARKER, 61, of Woodburn, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born March 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Raymond and Helen (Landis) Parker. Jim served in the U.S. Army for six years and was the owner of Jimmy Ray's BBQ Food Truck and Catering Company. He was a member of Grace Gathering, the Fort Wayne Food Truck Association, and Navy Club Ship 245. He enjoyed IU basketball, cooking, fishing, and camping. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marlene (Henry) Parker; children, Ben (Priscilla Tarter) Parker, Jerrod Parker, Jessica (Joe Eisom Jr.) Parker, and Elizabeth Parker; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Ray (Joan) Parker, Sharon (Kevin) Etheridge, Dan Parker, and Randy (Joell) Parker. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Roger and Bruce Parker. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from noon until the start of the service. Inurnment at Parker Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019