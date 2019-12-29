JAMES E. MARTIN, 88, of Fort Wayne and Largo, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born March 21, 1931, in Schenectady, N.Y., he was the son of the late Helen (Roch ford) and Ernest Martin of Scotia, N.Y. After graduation from Rensselear Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., in 1953, Jim joined General Electric's Engineering Training Program and had assignments in Engineering and Human Resources in Bucyrus, Ohio; St. Louis, Mo.; Warren, Ohio; Bangor, Maine; Kissimmee, Fla.; and Dekalb, Ill. Jim retired from GE Fort Wayne in 1993 after 40 years of service. An avid reader and sport enthusiast, Jim loved playing golf, reading and visiting with friends. He was a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and wintered at Hilton Head, Marco Island, and Largo, Fla., after retirement. He was a member of the GE Elfun Society and other GE organizations. Surviving are his wife, Karen (Jefferies); daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Steven Toner of Lake Ariel, Pa., and Dunedin, Fla.; and grandson, Douglas Hart of New York City. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Winifred (Bryden); and son, James B. Martin. Funeral is noon Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Entombment at a later date for family at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019