JAMES E. "ED" McALPIN, 91, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Apple Ridge Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. Born May 19, 1927, in Bedford, he was a son of the late Wilford and Cora (Boone) McAlpin. Ed was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1946 to 1947. He was a sales representative for Nicholas Food Brokerage for 30 years, worked as a service technician for Bowman & Albright in Waterloo, and then worked for the Lincoln Company in Fort Wayne for five years, retiring in 1992. He was a wedding photographer for many years. During the 1970's, he served as Justice of the Peace for Grant Township in DeKalb County. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. He also was a member of the Ashley Masonic Lodge, 50 year member of the Fort Wayne Scottish Rite and a former member of the Waterloo Lions Club. Ed married Joan Marvel on Nov. 25, 1989, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Joan McAlpin; three children, William "Bill" (Michelle) McAlpin of Peru, David (Mary) McAlpin of Auburn, and Dianne (Rev. Ken) Walker of Auburn; stepdaughter, Vicki (Walt) Morgan of Reading, Pa.; eight grandchildren, and six great-randchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son, Marion McAlpin; two brothers, Wayne McAlpin and Paul McAlpin; and a sister, Gerry Vanliew. Service is 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Putnam St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Debbie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804; or Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Putnam St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019