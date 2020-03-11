JAMES E. NICHOLS, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 31, 1958, in Portland, Ind., he was a son of the late Opal and Georgian na (Cox) Nichols. He worked for Goodwill Industries and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 518 E. DeWald St., with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of mass. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020